Squid Game, will season 2 be shown on Netflix? | Squid Season 2 | Series | Video | nnda nnlt | Fame

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game is a South Korean series Netflix Which tells the story of a group of people with financial problems who risk their lives in a mysterious game of survival in the hope of winning the jackpot. What begins as a random contest quickly turns into a terrifying and frightening battle.

One of the players is Ji Hoon, a man who has lost his job and family, agrees to play the game to pay off his debts and try to get his daughter back before his wife takes her to the United States.

The series, starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Wi Ha-joon, has nine seasons, which premiered in Netflix Only on Friday, September 17, 2021, but users of the streaming platform are already calling for a second season.

Will You Watch “THE SQUID GAME” Season Two?

So far, neither producers nor Netflix They haven’t made any announcements about the future of the South Korean series, but apparently in the final chapter, it’s possible that’squid gameGet a new set of episodes.

Although everything will depend on the response of the audience and critics. It’s also important to consider that Dong-hyuk took a decade to shape his story and bring it to screens.

If the second season is confirmed, it may follow Ji-hoon, who disobeyed the last command and didn’t get on board. It could also focus on the survivors from the first game, or show a new group of players ready to fight for survival.

For now, it remains to wait for the official response from Netflix, which usually takes a few weeks to assess audience reaction and although these numbers are not shared, could affect the renewal or cancellation of the series.

Who is behind the game? (Photo: Squid Game/Netflix)

When will the second season of “The Squid Game” start?

And Netflix renewal “squid gameAs for the second season, most likely new episodes will be released in late 2022 or even 2023, considering that it took the creator ten years to form the first installment.