Chosen by the President of Tanzania, the CEO of Merck, the Prime Minister of Togo and the Vice Presidents of Uganda and Benin as the most influential African women

Tanzanian President Samiya Saleh Hassan. Merck CEO, Senator D. Rasha Clegg; The Prime Minister of Togo, His Excellency VICTOIRE TOMEGAH DOGBE, the Vice President of Uganda, His Excellency JESSICA ROSE EPEL Alupo, and the Vice President of Benin, Meriem Shabi Talata, are among the 100 Influential Women in Africa in 2021; The list of the 100 most influential African women of 2020, published by Avance Media Group as part of the ‘Be a Girl’ initiative to recognize their efforts and achievements, which continue to inspire young people across the African continent and beyond.

Merck CEO and President of Merck Corporation is more than just a mother and a member of the Egyptian Senate. Senador Dr. Rasha Clegg Her efforts to transform patient care in Africa, break the stigma of infertility through her influential “More Than a Mother” campaign, and empower girls to educate themselves so that they can fulfill their potential and fulfill their dreams through the “Educating Linda” programme, have been recognized.

This is the fourth time. Senador Dr. Rasha Clegg He made a list of the 100 most influential Africans (men and women). She was also previously honored by New African Magazine, UK in 2019 and 2020, for empowering women in general and infertile women in particular through the ‘More Than a Mother’ campaign.

Senator, Dr. Rasha is truly a force of nature and one of Africa’s unsung ‘champions’ in women’s empowerment and health advocates.

Speaking of this award, Senador Dr. Rasha Clegg She said, “I am really proud of this honor and am very happy to be on the list alongside so many such prestigious and famous African women. I congratulate each and every one of them. This is a great testament to my journey and efforts.” My goal is to transform patient care for the beloved people of Africa.”

Senator Dr. Rasha Clegg is the mastermind behind the inspiring More Than a Mother campaign, a rallying cry against the stigma of female infertility. The campaign empowers infertile women through access to information, health, mindset change, and economic empowerment. More than 20 African first ladies have been appointed ambassadors for the Merck Foundation More than just a mother, which is very impressive.

Welcome from Egypt, this lady and versatile fashion icon is a pioneer and influencer in changing the perception of how fashion, film, music and media are used to address sensitive social issues through the Fashion, Film, Songwriter and Media Awards “More than just a mother.” Because he firmly believes in the essential role of these Fraternities in bringing about cultural change.

I’ve also contributed to the future of hundreds of girls through the “Educating Linda” program that supports the education of many outstanding girls by providing scholarships and grants that can cover school fees, school uniforms, and other necessities such as notebooks, pens, and sports supplies. , so that they can realize their potential and realize their dreams.

“Women’s empowerment begins with education, so that they are healthier, stronger, and more independent,” she explains. Senator Dr. Rasha.

Additionally, she has been an inspiring pioneer in the transformation of patient care in Africa. more than 1300 doctors from 42 countries They benefit from Merck Foundation fellowships in critical and neglected fields such as oncology, diabetes, preventive medicine, cardiovascular disease, endocrinology, sexual and reproductive medicine, acute medicine, respiratory medicine, embryology, fertility, and many more.

He emphasized: “During the coronavirus pandemic, it has been more important than ever to build capacity and train medical professionals. In some of these countries, they don’t even have a single oncologist, for example. They may only have one GP. .We made history. Simply “. In countries such as The Gambia, Burundi, Sierra Leone, Botswana, Namibia, Chad, Niger, Guinea and Liberia, not only in oncology, but in many critical and neglected specialties, such as respiratory, pediatrics, orthopedics, psychiatry, critical care and more.”

The 2021 list of the 100 most powerful African women She is represented by the most powerful African women from 28 African countries, from diverse professional backgrounds including diplomacy, philanthropy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment. It includes many famous names such as; His Excellency the President of Tanzania, Samiya Saleh Hassan. His Excellency Maryam Chebbi Talata, Vice President of the Republic of Benin. His Excellency Antwer Tomiga Doji, Prime Minister of Togo, and His Excellency Jessica Rose Ebel Alobo, Vice President of Uganda, Among other things.

Edited by Winnie Botha from “For Africa” ​​Media

APO Group distributes on behalf of Africa.

