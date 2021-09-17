Ideas archive received: Sandra Barclay

Courtesy of Ideas Archive

Archive of received ideas It is an interdisciplinary research and publication project that seeks to record and connect the ideas of people who contribute to the contemporary creative ecosystem of art, design and architecture. Created from conversations the team has had with several creators, it deepens issues related to memory, academia, cultural context, its key influences, and working methodologies.

On this occasion, we’re getting to know Sandra Barclay of Barclay & Crousse. The studio was founded in 1994 in Paris, and since 2006 is headquartered in Lima. His work is, according to the architects themselves, a design laboratory that explores the links between landscape, climate and architecture, to challenge notions of technology, use and quality of life that, from the particular conditions of countries under development, can provide information and be relevant in a global context.

“The distance we have given is the possibility of looking at our country with different eyes.”

Idea file received: Asiel Nuñez, Carolina Rivera, Erick Bergelund, Mauricio Villagra, Milagros Rodríguez, Olenka Ruiz

conducted the interview: Asil Nunez

Interview date: 10/29/19

Interview site: Lima, Peru

Version: Asil Nunez

Vitality: Olenka Ruiz