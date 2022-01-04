Starbucks asks US employees for a weekly vaccination or test | Economie

Workers Starbucks in a United State They must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than February 9 or face the obligation to undergo weekly diagnostic tests.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday that the move is in response to vaccination or testing requirements issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in November for companies with more than 100 employees.

The requirement, which has faced numerous lawsuits, was approved last month by a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court. The Supreme Court is due to review the request on Friday.

Starbucks has asked its 228,000 US employees to disclose their immunization status by January 10.

“I realize colleagues have a wide range of opinions about vaccines, as does the rest of the country,” John Colfer, Starbucks’ chief operating officer, said in a letter sent to employees in late December. “My responsibility, and that of all leaders, is to do everything we can to help keep them protected and create the safest work environment possible.”

Starbucks explained that a full vaccination means two injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If a Starbucks employee chooses to take the test each week, they will have to pay their own expenses and take the test at a pharmacy, clinic, or other place where someone monitors the test.

The company said religious or medical considerations would be taken into account, but to work in a store, employees must undergo weekly testing.

Employees who test positive can use the paid time to self-isolate. Starbucks has stated that it is offering employees two paid isolation cases, for up to five days each.