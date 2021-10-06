Step by step to enter the US Visa Lottery | international | News

Registration for this annual raffle ends on November 9th.

The US State Department will begin receiving From Wednesday, October 6 Lottery applications for legal permanent resident visas, or green card (Green Card), a process known as the visa lottery.

Registration for this annual raffle ends on November 9th; For fiscal year 2023, 55,000 visas of this type will be issued. Between 11 million and 14 million citizens of countries that Washington lists, such as Ecuador, for example, will be able to participate.

The Visa Lottery It was created under a 1990 law and is aimed at applicants who meet certain requirements such as having a high school education, at least two years of work experience, and a clean criminal record.

Preferred people will get their passport with a Diversity Visa, as well as a stamped immigration package that must be submitted at Customs and Border Protection. An immigration fee must also be paid to issue green card, permanent residence card that It will allow you to live and work permanently in the USA.

Among the data required for the application are names, place and date of birth, country of residence, passport number, home address, email, phone number, degree of education achieved, marital status, number of children and you will also need to enter a photo with visa criteria.

Visa Lottery Eligibility Requirements

You must be a citizen of an eligible country. In order to participate, no more than 50,000 people must have immigrated from your country to the United States in the past five years. To see if you qualify, the State Department publishes a file each year List of eligible and non-eligible countries

You must meet education and/or work experience requirements.

– Twelve full and satisfactory years of primary and secondary education or its equivalent.

At least two years of work experience completed within the past five years in an eligible occupation.

Where to fill out the application for participation in the visa lottery

You can complete the online application to participate (in English) . Once made available to the public,

The application has no cost and the entire process is presented individually and exclusively through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Only one application is allowed per person.

Keep your registration confirmation number in a safe place. You will need this number to track the status of your application online.

To protect yourself from visa lottery scams, remember the following: