Taiwan: Biden claims he and Xi agreed to comply with the US agreement with Taiwan

The United States will seek to address the conflict at a meeting with China this week in Switzerland

US President Joe Biden said, on Tuesday, that he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to respect the Taiwan Relations Act after recent Chinese incursions into Taiwanese airspace.

“I spoke with Xi about Taiwan. We agree that we will abide by the Taiwan agreement. This is where we are and I’ve made it clear that I don’t think he (Xi) should do anything other than stick to the agreement,” Biden told the media, according to White House.

This agreement, approved in 1979, aims to “maintain peace, security and stability in the western Pacific” through “friendly, cultural and other trade relations” with Taipei.

In this way, the United States is allowed to treat Taiwan like any other foreign country, despite the fact that it is not officially recognized, as noted by the American newspaper “The Hill”.

In this context, the Biden administration announced, on Tuesday, that National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, will hold a meeting this week with the high representative of Chinese diplomacy, Yang Jiechi, in Switzerland, where the United States will seek to address the conflict.

And so Sullivan will continue the phone conversation between Xi and Biden in early September in an effort by the United States to “responsibly” manage the conflict between China and Taiwan.

“We will continue to strive to responsibly manage competition between the United States and China, and that’s what this meeting is about,” White House spokeswoman Karen-Jean-Pierre told the media.

Tensions between China and Taiwan

In the past hours, the Taiwan government condemned the presence of 56 Chinese military aircraft in its airspace, a daily record after nearly 100 incursions were recorded on Monday.

Accordingly, Taiwanese forces issued a series of radio alerts and activated an anti-aircraft system to monitor these incursions, according to the Defense Ministry.

Thus, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, warned of the “serious consequences” that could lead to the island’s complete fall into the hands of China and assured that it would defend the territory and its democracy in the face of increasing aggressiveness. Asian giant.

In the same way, Taiwan’s “Prime Minister”, Su Tsing-chang, warned of a serious violation of “regional peace” and indicated that Taiwan should remain on alert at all times for this type of activity.

For its part, the Chinese government noted that the United States should “strictly abide by the one-China principle, abide by the three Sino-US joint communiques, and cautiously handle Taiwan-related issues.”

“It is imperative that the United States stop supporting the separatist forces pretending for Taiwan independence and take concrete steps to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Chinese Affairs stressed. Foreigner, Hua Chunying.