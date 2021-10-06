Trump mocked PAC’s new name: Make America Great Again

Donald Trump has been mocked for his new name from the new PAC group: “Make America Great Again, Again”.

The campaign slogan, which was announced Monday, was also used by former Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke the phrase at the August 2020 Republican National Convention before the election.

abbreviated as MAGA. Once again, the campaign is being led by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bundy, along with national finance chief Kimberly Gilfoyle.

“We look forward to building on the successes of MAGA Action, with our new commission, Make America Great Again, once again!” Bundy said in a press release. “We are pleased to continue to support America First candidates in the midterm elections and beyond.”

Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump lobbyist, is continuing “other efforts” after a Trump donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriately touching him last Wednesday, while allegedly “stabbing and killing a man”, during harassment.

Twitter users are already joking about the new popular phrase, with one saying, “I swear this was a bit of SNL or something before it was real.” However, some political experts look beyond humor.

Another user said, “If their purpose is to make us feel like we’re trapped in a crazy house with them, that works, just wait until they reveal MMAGAGA (Make America Great Again).”

Washington reporter wrote in The New York Times , Maggie Haberman on social media, “The Trump people had no legal way to replace Lewandowski, one of two members of the first PAC’s board of directors, unless he resigned, so they are now forming a new group.”

Trump endorsed 37 candidates for the House, Senate, governor and other positions for the 2022 election, according to NEWSWEEK . He has yet to officially announce his plans to run for president again in 2024, although the potential candidacy has been raised numerous times.

The Make America Great Again slogan supposedly originated when President Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney in the 2012 election. Trump thought we’d “make America great again,” wrote it down and then went to his attorney. “I said to him, ‘See if you can record this and record it,'” he said. Washington Post . Five days later, he registered the brand for $325.