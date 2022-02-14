Summary and results of the Winter Olympics | Beijing 2022, the tenth round

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Valeeva paralyzes the podiums

There will be no medal ceremony at the figure skating team event, If Camila Valeeva reached the podium in the singles event, the situation would be repeated. It will continue to be so until the facts are fully clarified, as indicated by the IOC through an official four-point statement, as set out below.

One. In the interests of fairness to all athletes and participants, It would not be appropriate to hold a medal ceremony for a figure skating team event During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, it will include an athlete who has, on the one hand, an A-sample, but whose anti-doping rule violation has not been identified, on the other.

two. if it was Ms. Valieva ranked first among the top three competitors in the women’s singles skating eventNo flower ceremonies or medal ceremonies will take place during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

3. The International Olympic Committee requests the International Skating Union (ISU), for reasons of fairness, to Allow the 25th competitor to participate in the free skating portion of the event on February 17Should Ms. Valeeva be ranked 24th in the short program on February 15th.

four. The International Olympic Committee, in consultation with the athletes and stakeholders, Organizing ceremonies worthy of awarding medals once they are completed The case of Mrs. Valeeva.

Photo: Sebastien Buzon, AFP

More Stories

Running with Sabiny – Revista corricolari running

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Kervin Arriaga, low ahead of the US: Could not travel due to immigration alert

2 weeks ago Sharon Hanson

Cincinnati schools cancel classes Monday after Super Bowl

2 weeks ago Sharon Hanson

Streaming Live Football Matches: How to Do It Right?

2 weeks ago Leo Adkins

NFL: This is how the Super Bowl will be played in American football in the United States

2 weeks ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico – Costa Rica: where and when to watch the match on 10 of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

2 weeks ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

International Monetary Fund warns that social unrest threatens economic recovery in the Middle East

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

Women, Stereotypes, and Science; By Oswaldo Molina | Opinion

14 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Science. Some fear the arrival of Australian eels by sea – Publimetro México

15 mins ago Mia Thompson

Summary and results of the Winter Olympics | Beijing 2022, the tenth round

16 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trick to use two accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone

17 mins ago Leo Adkins