The Mexican basketball team presents the final list of qualifiers

Omar Quintero, coach of the Mexican national basketball team, has presented the final list of players who will go to the second window of the FIBA ​​2023 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

The Tricolor matches will be played in Havana vs. Cuba (February 24) and Washington vs. the United States (February 27), which are undoubtedly very complex visits.

On January 25, the initial roster of 25 players was submitted and everything was shortened on Monday to the final roster with the final 14 representatives.

Official: Summoned List

– Paw Stoll – Orlando Mendes Meyer's eyeliner – Moises Andrassy – Jose Estrada Gabriel Giron Jr. – Victor Valdes – Gail Bonilla – Erwin Avalos – Fabian James Jonathan Machado – Daniel Friend – Yisrael Gutierrez Kevin Jones

Mexican Basketball Team Safe and Confident

At the press conference, the coach emphasized that if they actually beat the United States once, they can do it again, even as visitors.

“I trust the players, I’m not surprised by what they did in Chihuahua. Now we’re going as visitors but I have complete confidence in my players, that’s the chemistry. We’ve already tasted the win, and we know that if we can defeat (USA)”.

Carlos Lazo, one of the businessmen providing financial support, confirmed that everything is ready for the trips.

“Tickets, hotel and player salaries are already there. Everything is already there. We hope this will lead him to realize a dream and a goal,” Lazo, who is also CEO of Hoy Capital.

Orlando Mendes, the Mexican national team, confirmed that their motive is clear: “We will fight for ourselves, for Mexico and for basketball.”

On the other hand, Omar Quintero confirmed that Juan Toscano Anderson will be part of the Mexican national team sooner or later, although he will not be able to be in these matches.

“Juan is our reference in the NBA. I took the opportunity to congratulate him because he will be an all-star. He has every readiness, he already told me he is coming. We will wait for him. Here, since he has finished his commitments, that prevents him.”

