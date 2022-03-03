“Sure” not “certainly”

expression “certainly”which is used with verbs such as “assure,” “know,” “say,” “identify,” or “know,” is always written in its singular form, not in the plural, he explains. Fundeu Guzman Ariza.

However, phrases such as “today we can say with certainty that we are in the midst of a positive transformation” usually appear in the Dominican media, “the actions announced yesterday were recurring in the efforts of the previous government, although unknown, for sure. , effectiveness they have” or “take several samples in the temporary deposit of CTPC ash to ascertain its chemical composition…”.

The “Spanish DictionaryThe expression registers certainly scientific and certainly scientific diversity, which means ‘certainly, undoubtedly.’ It is an adverbial phrase, distinguished by its fixed grammatical structure, and therefore its elements remaining constant.

Therefore, in the examples cited, it was appropriate to write “Today we can say with certainty that we are in the midst of a positive turn,” “The actions announced yesterday were repeated in previous government departments, although they are not well known.” for certain. The efficacy they have” and “several samples were taken in the temporary deposit of CTPC ash to determine its chemical composition with certainty…”.

Fundeu Guzman Ariza (www.fundeu.do) is an initiative of Fundación Guzmán Ariza Pro Academia Dominicana de la Lengua, a non-profit organization whose goals include promoting the proper use of the Spanish language in the media in the Dominican Republic. It contains the advice of the Dominican Language Academy, the Guzmán Ariza Institute of Lexicography and FundéuRAE, as well as the economic sponsorship of the Guzmán Ariza legal firm.

