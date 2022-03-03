The doubling between the sewage

Rosa Arroyo, Montserrat Gonzalez, May Isabel Moya and Manuela Garcia.

Rate temporal Among medical professionals twice as many as their male colleagues, according to their latest study on gender inequality General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom). Specifically, more than 50 percent of women who answered the survey currently have a temporary contract (24.4 percent) or eventually (27.4 percent), an indicator that decreased in the case of men to 12.7 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively.

These are some conclusions Monitor Gender and Medical Professions Survey from Cgcom. The report submitted by the Deputy Secretary of the Agency, Rose Creektakes a sample of 4,883 medical professionals from all over Spain.

According to this study, a 21.3 percent Of all the respondents saying that experienced or witnessed cases of inequality related to Professional wages. This percentage rises to 33.2% for answers provided by female doctors only.

The Council explains: “Among the reasons for this inequality are the use of conciliation procedures, the reduction of the occupation of positions of responsibility and the less frequent conduct of unusual activity.”

66% have witnessed or experienced gender inequality

On the other hand, the study reveals that two thirds of women (66.6%) practice medicine She witnessed or experienced instances of gender inequality.

The report stresses that “half of them claim to have experienced it in the first person and also perceive it in their other colleagues,” and adds that in global terms (men and women), the 44.5 percent said they witnessed or experienced this type of situation of inequality.

Regarding the reasons why they see that there are cases of gender inequality in the medical profession, the first reason is that there are Greater need for reconciliation Among women, followed by a More difficulty in accessing management or leadership positions; lack of recognition of women by superiors; worse working conditions for women; Harassment in the workplace and finally salary discrimination.

Finally, one-third of the sample reported that they experienced Some kind of grievance or prejudice by their superiors. However, if we separate men and women, they are 39.3 percent above average compared to 26.8 percent of men. These harassment mostly occur in those under 50 years of age.