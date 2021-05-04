Sweet Tooth: Dystopia DC already has a release date on Netflix

Netflix released a trailer for Sweet Tooth: Deer Boy, His new adaptation of a popular graphic novel. Based on DC comic The Jeff Lemire series, which features Robert Downey Jr. as executive producer, It will arrive at the podium on June 4. According to the creator himself, it’s the story of what would have happened “If Mad Max Met Bambi”.

Ten years ago, a catastrophic event wreaked havoc in the world, causing the mysterious emergence of hybrids: children born part of a human and an animal. Although it is not known for certain whether the hybrids are the cause or effect of the virus, many humans fear them and stalk them. Gus (Christian Convery), part deer and boy, lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade, until he forged an unexpected friendship with a lone wanderer named Gibber (Nunso Anuzi).

Together, the two embark on an unusual adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about the origins of Jos, the past of Geberd, and the true meaning of home. But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon discovers that the fertile and dangerous world outside the jungle is more complex than he had imagined.

A fairy tale about the end of the world, reminiscent of the experiences from “Dr. Morrow’s Island”. “We wanted a series that offered escape and adventure, as nature reclaims its place in the world,” explains Jim Mickle, the creator of the fairy tale.It’s a statement.

Christian Convey plays Joss, nicknamed Glutton, while Nonso Anzoie will be Jepperd’s only friend. He was shot in the summer of last year in New Zealand, and they went on Cast Actor Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Dania Ramirez, Nile Sandylands, Stephania Lavie On, and Alisa Villani. The series was narrated by James Brolin.

Beth Schwartz, who will be in charge of executive production, scriptwriting and co-host of the series, co-hosted: “Series Sweet tooth It’s been in development since 2016, and the comedy has been around since 2009, but I think people will relate to this story more than we imagined when we started working on the series. when you see Sweet tooth You feel hopeful for the future. “