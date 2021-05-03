The mystery of the Ugandan blackout remains unresolved

46 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda CourtReuters Archive

The state power generation company said Uganda suffered a nationwide power outage on Thursday and the cause was not yet known.

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (UETCL) said in a statement that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the massive power outage, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“We are witnessing a complete blackout across the country. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and restore the situation as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Omimi Ltd., the country’s leading electricity distribution company, said it is working with other stakeholders to restore power supplies to the East African country.

“We are working with UETCL and all stakeholders to restore energy as quickly as possible.” “All the inconvenience caused is regrettable,” he said in a tweet on Twitter.

The country was experiencing power outages across the country, most recently on June 21.

On May 9, he also had a blackout for unknown reasons, according to UETCL.

Namibia experienced a nationwide power outage on April 14 after drift grass, which is around 12 acres (4.86 ha), affected the Nalupali Power Station in the eastern Jinja region.

More Stories

Netflix: The movie of rage that shows the practice of word manipulation – the present | News

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Demon Slayer: The Endless Train beats Mortal Kombat in its second weekend at the box office

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

A phone call from the president of Uganda has gone viral

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

New Amsterdam struggles to direct this beloved character in season three

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: These are the movies of Wes Anderson, Director of the Grand Budapest Hotel that you can watch in the app

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“Kanye West Presents Tennis to the President of Uganda”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Banxico estimates that GDP will decline 8.7% in 2020 growth next year

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

The mystery of the Ugandan blackout remains unresolved

46 mins ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – Orozco and Agúndez receive an Olympic pass in scuba diving

48 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Euro 2020 is Nearly Upon Us — Here’s What You Need to Know

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ecosystem of well-being and happiness

5 hours ago Mia Thompson