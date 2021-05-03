The mystery of the Ugandan blackout remains unresolved

Uganda CourtReuters Archive

The state power generation company said Uganda suffered a nationwide power outage on Thursday and the cause was not yet known.

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd. (UETCL) said in a statement that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the massive power outage, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“We are witnessing a complete blackout across the country. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and restore the situation as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Omimi Ltd., the country’s leading electricity distribution company, said it is working with other stakeholders to restore power supplies to the East African country.

“We are working with UETCL and all stakeholders to restore energy as quickly as possible.” “All the inconvenience caused is regrettable,” he said in a tweet on Twitter.

The country was experiencing power outages across the country, most recently on June 21.

On May 9, he also had a blackout for unknown reasons, according to UETCL.

Namibia experienced a nationwide power outage on April 14 after drift grass, which is around 12 acres (4.86 ha), affected the Nalupali Power Station in the eastern Jinja region.