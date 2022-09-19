Sylvester Stallone: ​​What movie have you enjoyed the most | Rocky | nnda nnlt | Fame

In the history of cinema, there are very few characters who can conquer a legacy Sylvester StalloneBesides being an actor, he is Film producer and directorbesides the The mastermind behind the franchises Popular and millionaires.

And while it doesn’t reflect his great film festival legacy, given that he’s never won an Oscar and only has a Golden Globe, US Celebrities He managed to stay relevant, as he recently starred in “Samaritan,” a superhero movie available on Amazon Prime.

Although his filmography, which exceeds 60 tapes, is one of the most popular, the 76-year-old actor revealed which movie he enjoyed recording the most and fondly remembered.

Favorite Sylvester Stallone movie

It is no secret that he wasrocky“The tape that almost saved Sylvester Stallone’s life, as it brought him the success and recognition he now enjoys, as well as being a cult epic among fans.

Precisely for this reason, the character “Italian Stallion” was chosen. John Rambo also Barney Rossalso very popular in the seventh art.

However, it will not be his favorite first batch, but rather the last called “rocky balboa‘, recorded 16 years after what seemed to be the end of the saga.

I have to say my best character, of course, is Rocky, but the movie I love and feel proud of is Rocky Balboa, simply because no one wants to do that.the actor admitted.

Sylvester Stallone revived the saga with the 2006 release of “Rocky Balboa” (Photo: Revolution Studios)

As you remember, the 2006 movie tackled the story of the boxer after many years, already retired and with a small business, but far from his son, with whom he does not have a good relationship.

I sat for six years trying to make this bar and when it came out I was happy and proud of everything.”, added the representative, remembering that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer was responsible for giving the green light to the project.

Fortunately for Stallone, the film was a huge success at the box office, grossing $155 million on a budget of just $24 million. That is up to six times what was invested.

However, like the actor’s other creations, he was not accompanied by critics, despite receiving better reviews, compared to “Rocky 5. However, this is not something that has an impact on the actor, who will later be responsible for”Believe“.

