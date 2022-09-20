The record-breaking comedy on Netflix: Two hours, starring Emma Stone
The streaming giant continues to release products that are quickly becoming all the rage among users.
Emma Stone She is one of the most popular and acclaimed American actresses at the moment. Its heroes are all the rage on streaming platforms, as is the case with Zombieland: ThanksgivingAnd the A horror and comedy movie that is sweeping Netflix.
Zombieland: coup de grace It is a sequel to the well-known Zombieland. This is an American production It was released in 2019 and lasts 1 hour and 49 minutes. Its plot is a horror comedy and directed by Robin Fleischer.
History circles around youA group of people who have to travel from the White House to the heart of the United States, surviving from new kinds of zombies. But, above all, they will have to try to put up with the inconveniences of living with each other.
The official summary of Zombieland: Knockout
A group of zombie hunters returns to meet faltering survivors and battle a new breed of zombie.
Actors of the American production sparking outrage on Netflix
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Woody Harrelson
- Emma Stone
- Abigail Breslin
- Zoe Dutch
- Rosario Dawson
- Luke Wilson
- Avan Jogja
- Bill Murray
- Thomas Middleditch
- Rachel Luttrell
- MWW Michael Wilkerson
- Julia Fassi
- Jessica Medina
- Otis Winston
Zombieland Official Trailer: Knockout
