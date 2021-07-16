Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football show in Spain

59 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda was invited to Spain to participate in a football exhibition project for talented young footballers.

fast growing game management team; FestoWeb published this information on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

This is a historic opportunity for young and talented footballers from Uganda to attend a concert in Spain codenamed “Team Fundy”; “We are building bridges to create a thriving and dignified youthful reality.”

Team Fundy will play three professional matches in 12 professional seasons at Secunda B.

All matches will be played at the Municipal Stadium, Guillermo Amore av Ciudad Deportivo and Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

The bootcamp will be held in Spain to fund the Uganda Choice Group in Al Pas del Pi.

