‘Lotería’: Eugenio Derbez to star in his first Netflix movie – movie news

“Lotería” is the next film in which Eugenio Derbez will co-produce and for the first time will be a project dedicated to Netflix exclusively. It is a movie based on the popular board game.

Eugenio Derbez already has a new project on the horizon and will be the first to go directly to Netflix. it’s about the lotteryAnd the A family movie based on the popular board game of the same name, in which the Mexican actor and comedian plays “a newly widowed father who seeks to bond with his children, when Don Clemente’s lottery tickets come to life. The family ends up on a global journey to prevent the deck from falling into the hands of an evil businessman” , according to the summary he shared diverse.

The film is directed by James Bobin. who has been nominated 11 times for Emmy Awards and has been at the forefront of titles such as Alice Through the Looking Glass and The Muppets. The director actually brought out Eugenio, when they were on The Course and The Lost City, like this the lottery It will mark the reunion between these two since 2019. On the other hand, the script of the movie Run by Mexicans Roberto Orci (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) and JR Orci (The Blacklist).

Through a statement, Netflix stated that “The movie is inspired by the lottery, a traditional game of chance similar to bingo that is widespread in Mexico and Latin America. The game has its origins in Italy in the 15th century, but today’s version of the game, in addition to the featured graphics, was created and published by Don Clemente Jacques in 1887. With Spanish origins, the lottery is the number one board game and activities in sales in Mexico and still is. An iconic game played throughout Mexico and the United States.

Netflix's first "lottery" art.



will produce “Eugenio” the lottery With Ben Odell for 3PasOddly enough, both directors finished server, a movie by Lionsgate starring Derbez and starring Samara Weaving. All this without ignoring that a few months ago under the same production label, the second season of Traveling with the Derbez was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Let’s remember that Eugenio Derbez made his CODA debut at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where the title was elevated as the highest-grossing winner of the awards ceremony, by winning four honors, including the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. This feature film was acquired by Apple after spending $25 million, which is the highest amount ever purchased for a tape at this festival. It is scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2021 via Apple TV +.

In fact, another project of which Derbez is a part with Apple is also being developed: AcapulcoComedy series in English and Spanish based on the film How to Be a Latin Lover by Eugenio. In case something is lost, The Mexican actor has also been confirmed as the voice of Speedy Gonzalez in his own movie, while The Three Tenors is in pre-production, in which he plays the title role.

At the moment, the possible release date for the lotteryAnd the But it seems Eugenio Derbez is busy with several projects in progress.