Teacher training. science | Dialect

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

The skills a future Bachelor of Education graduate – who should be among the promoters of the already inevitable great leap in education quality – must include rigorous scientific training. This is independent of whether it will be a teacher in which grade or primary or secondary area. Which means that science should be an essential part of public education.

On the pretext of so-called disciplinary training, we cannot allow a graduate of a Bachelor of Education to be at the same time practically ignorant of everything else. With the development of fourth or postgraduate level, which is already a potential requirement, it is appropriate to avoid the assumed majors in the degree at the wrong time.

It is possible that from a Bachelor of Education and depending on the appropriate curriculum design, it is possible that a person or education specialist is able to perform successfully in any degree and any subject can be achieved.

Scientific competencies involving knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes in various disciplines must correspond to different levels of mathematics; Natural sciences that must include various levels of physics, chemistry and biology, the latter with a derivation also towards the study of the environment. In addition to the social sciences to be understood separately or integrated economics, anthropology, history and geography.

A science block considered in this way is feasible for up to a total of 160 fewer credit hours in any of the cases than specified in Regulation 9-15 of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology-MESCyT. For example, out of a total of 160 credits, approximately 45 credits can be estimated for the science group.

Other blocks of the study plan awaiting its breakdown will correspond to educational theory and practice, and learning theory including neurobiological and neuropsychological underpinnings; Methods and techniques of studies and research, communicative competencies and the field of language and technological competencies.

As on this occasion we are developing in relation to scientific competencies from what has been described and it can already be understood that the Bachelor of Education will be oriented to be a professional in the most comprehensive and rigorous preparation.

Can! And the rank of high duty has already been attained before the nation for which there are sufficient financial resources, to make the Bachelor of Education one of the most respected professions and which corresponds to the great task of creating the foundations of all other professions and trades, on the basis of their highest qualifications

More Stories

Five experts in Bucaramanga will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

5 everyday foods that can help you stop feeling hungry, experts suggest

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

These are the ten most handsome men in the world according to science

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Tec Querétaro launched the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“The future of medicine runs through artificial intelligence and big data”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The rights of Mexicans abroad have been taken off the legislative agenda: Lorenzo Cordova

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Five experts in Bucaramanga will talk about functional medicine, mental and emotional health, self-knowledge and life purpose

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scaloni prepares the squad list for Argentina’s friendlies

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Webb Telescope captures the incredible beauty of the Ghost Galaxy

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

video. A 10-year-old boy saves his mother from drowning in the United States

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda Steak and Rwandese Drums set the end of Valenzuela Cultural Week – Lanza Digital

3 hours ago Leland Griffith