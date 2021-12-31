Tesla showcases 675,000 cars in the US and China for safety reasons | Economie

Tesla is recalling 475,318 Model 3 and Model S electric cars in the United States and another 200,000 in China to fix a rear-facing camera malfunction and accidental lid opening that increases the risk of collision, the regulator said Thursday. Safety and this Friday the Chinese authorities. The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2014 and 2021.

The largest check affects 356,309 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, from production years 2017 to 2020, for rear camera issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Federal authorities said the belt holding the camera cables “may have been damaged by opening and closing the trunk lid”, causing the car’s display to not display images when the car was in reverse. NHTSA noted that camera malfunctions can “increase the risk of collision” and that Tesla received 2,301 claims and 601 reports from the field related to the problem but no information on accidents or injuries caused by the defect. Tesla will inspect the affected vehicles and install chafing protection on the belt in those cases where corrosion is detected on the rear camera cables. Owners who have already incurred expenses to fix the problem can request a refund from Tesla.

The second recall affects 119.009 Model S models from production years 2014 to 2021. On these vehicles, a problem with the bonnet latch can cause the bonnet to open unexpectedly and prevent the driver from seeing the road. Tesla has received four claims for the defect, but has no information about accidents or injuries caused by the problem. The company declined to comment. Tesla shares fell 3%, but later rebounded to $1,088.76. On Saturday, the world’s most valuable product will present its results for the past four months.

In China, for its part, the regulator has confirmed that it will recall 200,000 cars in the country for testing. There will be 19,977 Model S and 35,836 Imported Model 3, as well as another 144,208 Model 3 made in China, manufactured between 2015 and 2020 due to safety risks such as accidentally opening the lid, according to the Chinese regulator.