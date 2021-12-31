The United States calls on nursing home employees to receive a booster vaccine

The United States government requested Workers in nursing homes To receive the booster vaccine, especially through a Increasing cases of covid-19 Between these workers, in addition to the difference that began to worry residents and their employees.

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human ServicesHe made a call to make sure the Omicron variant “is too fast and we can’t afford another increase in Covid-19 in seniors’ homes. You know that and I know that.” Large numbers of virus cases are likely to have a devastating effect again in our loved ones.”

President Joe Biden emphasized that the United States is more prepared to deal with the increase There are more infections this winter than before, and this statement is being rigorously tested by the setting in nursing homes.

Although the population of the same area is only a small part of the population, this sector represents a A disproportionate proportion of the people who died in the United States during the pandemic.

Months ago, the spread of the vaccine put the infection in the homes of the elderly under control and visits could be received again, but the return to the normal life imposed since then may be at risk with the arrival of Micron.

In the week ending December 27, cases among employees at these centers reached 10,353, an increase of nearly 80% compared to the previous week, the CDC reported. As for the residents of those homes, who were more vaccinated, the cases did not increase slightly, but not the number of deaths.

