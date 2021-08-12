Texas Hospitals Overtake The Patients

8 mins ago Mia Thompson

SAN ANTONIO — At least two hospitals in Houston are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients this week, so managers have pitched tents outside.

In Austin, hospitals no longer have beds available in their intensive care units. And in San Antonio, peak cases of the virus have reached alarming levels not seen in months, with children as young as two months old requiring supplemental oxygen.

Across Texas, health officials have warned of the burden, which is hitting hospitals, a growing crisis not seen since early February, when a wave of the virus in late winter overwhelmed the health care system.

More than 10,000 people from Texas have been hospitalized this week and at least 53 hospitals are at full capacity in intensive care units.

If this continues, I think there will be no way hospitals can deal with this crisis. There is no way the region can handle it. I’ve always been someone who sees the cup half full, but I’m terrified of what’s going to happen,” Dr. Ismail Bursa, chief health officer for Harris County, which includes Houston, is a lawmaker.

In recent days, Texas has averaged 12,400 new cases per day, nearly double the number recorded two weeks ago, according to the New York Times database.

