Thanks to health workers, the International Institute for Management Services (IMSS) is a bigger and stronger institution

Dr. Jesús Kumate Rodríguez turned himself in to the doctor Luis Vicente Gomez Banuelos, from HGZ No. 33 from Tepic, Nayarit.

In addition, they were honored Afore XXI Banorte / Fundación IMSS Medical Merit Recognitions and Diplomas from the Good Medicare Recognition Program.

Thanks to IMSS, nearly half of the country’s population receives comprehensive medical care with prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation: Dr. Celida Duque Molina.

In the framework of the institutional celebration of Doctors and Doctors Day, Director General of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Master Zoe Robledo confirmed that thanks to the health cadres, the institution has become bigger and stronger, and that during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the ceremony, a bust of Dr. Antonio Fraga Moreh was unveiled in the Plaza de las Medicas y los Medicos Erices, at Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI, in recognition of his research work and knowledge generation in the field of medicine. .

Later, in the congressional unit of the Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI, Zoé Robledo became acquainted with Dr. Antonio Fraga Mori, who wrote his name in stone and on the pages of the Institute’s history. “By recognizing it, we also honor the tremendous work done by each of the 81,670 physicians at IMSS.”

He said their work was all essential, particularly in emergency health care, and that to deal with it 2,454 COVID teams and 19,999 hospital beds were integrated to take care of beneficiaries and people without social security. He contracted this disease.

He stressed that “IMSS has not only closed its doors to serve COVID, we have met many needs of the states of the republic and state governments that were not enough and we are proud of them.”

For this reason, he honored medical personnel who also dedicated themselves to the care of recipients of other diseases, allowing 65 million consultations and 853,000 surgeries to be performed in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.

It was not an easy task, he stressed, “but it must be admitted that at this point in the year, we are already at 75 percent restoring services.”

Zoe Robledo has also extended her appreciation to those who have contributed to research to gain a broad understanding of COVID-19, and this has led to the design of 990 health research protocols: 498 in clinical care, 309 in epidemiology, 45 in biomedicine, and 60 in Health and education services.

During this ceremony, Dr. Luis Vicente Gómez Banuelos, a physician assigned to General Hospital de Zona (HGZ) No. 33 in Tepic, Nayarit, was honored with “Dr. Jesús Kumate Rodríguez”, for his distinguished career and the role he played during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

In addition, the Afore XXI-Banorte/Fundación IMSS Medical Merit Awards have been awarded to eight outstanding physicians for their leadership and achievements in research, health education and care at the three levels and in rural units; The high-quality medical care program recognition diplomas were handed out to dentists and maxillofacial medical staff, among the best-qualified in the country, numbering 1,527 creditors in all delegations.

In his message, Dr. Antonio Fraga Moreh, the illustrious physician whose bust was unveiled today in the Plaza de las Medicas y los Medicos Estes in Centro Medico Nacional Siglo XXI, said that among his contributions to the Institute were participation in the teaching and founding regulations, the organization of Specialization programs, basic schedule preparation, and others that are still valid and that have been replicated by other institutions.

He added that for the time being the model has been broken and that the training of doctors is not only limited to treatment, because “the institute is advancing in preventive medicine and health culture.”

He thanked the appreciation extended to him by the social security authorities, family members, colleagues and students who had accompanied him throughout his career.

For her part, Dr. Celida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, emphasized that with more than 179,000 physicians, IHI provides health care to approximately 64 million people, nearly half of the country’s population receives comprehensive medical care with prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation thanks to Work done daily.

Noting that during the pandemic, care was provided to more than 50 percent of patients who required hospital treatment, “We have faced three waves of COVID-19, attending over 300,000 patients in our hospitals and with outpatient care for more than more than 10 million people with acute respiratory illness are in Social Security respiratory care units.”

In his speech, the Secretary General of the National Federation of Social Security Workers (SNTSS), Dr. Arturo Olivares Cerda, appreciated the work of doctors who “are the heart, the engine and the muscles that move the Institute on a daily basis.”

He stressed that the way to establish health as a right is to strengthen professionals, so he urged the authorities to strengthen the training of social security doctors; “Continuous preparation is the door to overcoming adversity and backwardness in the medical field.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of Afore XXI-Banorte, David Razú, acknowledged that the health emergency due to COVID-19 has had a significant impact worldwide and its effects are extending so far, however, the work of doctors from IMSS has been “a wall of real anti-epidemic.

He added that the heroism and dedication of the Social Security doctors will be remembered for generations, because the health and safety of the entire Mexican people will remain in their hands.

For his part, Senator Amerigo Villarreal Anaya, chair of the Health Committee, called on the medical staff to consider whether enough was being done as a union so that the human and service value of medicine would prevail “over the banality of subjecting health to commerce.” .

Mexico has launched a major transformation involving health, he said, “We must build health, more health for the people of Mexico, leaving the focus on that our institutions and our practice mostly respond to disease.”

In his letter, Dr. Romeo Sergio Rodríguez Suárez, President of IMSS Foundation, AC, emphasized that in order to reaffirm the profession of serving physicians of the Institute, many preventive health measures have been implemented.

He pointed out that an agreement was signed with the Senate of the Republic to form strategic alliances with the various parties associated with the national health system, in order to provide elements and directions to provide feedback on discussing various legislative issues of concern to both parties. .

During the event, a video was shown to commemorate Doctor and Doctor’s Day, in which Dr. Antonio Fraga Mori, the first Director of the Specialty Hospital at CMN La Raza, and Dr. Concepcion Gragales, previously, were honored. Head of Coordination of Technical Oversight of Inputs (COCTI).

The ceremony was attended by Marcos Bosio Mujica, Secretary General of IMSS. Asa Christina Laurel, Director of Corporate Strategic Planning; Dr.. Mauricio Hernandez Avila, Director of Economic and Social Benefits; Dr.. Gisela Juliana Lara Saldania, Head of the IMSS-BIENESTAR Program Unit; José Luis Carazo Preciado, Advisor to the IMSS Technical Council; Gerardo Cortes Garcia, IMSS Monitoring Committee; As well as the directors general of highly specialized medical units (UMAE) and institute officials.