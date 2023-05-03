The Big 12 Conference will be held in CDMX and Monterrey

NCAA college football and basketball games in Mexico? It’s practically true

the Big 12 Conference It’s in the final details to enter into a multi-year agreement to play the two sports’ regular season games in Mexico beginning in 2024, it said CBS Sports and other media in the United States.

Football matches will be held BBVA Stadium in MonterreyWhile in Mexico City men’s basketball matches will be held.

a report CBS Sports She adds that the Big 12’s plan, in a second phase, also includes women’s basketball and baseball.

universities Kansas And Houston They’re the ones chosen for a potential basketball game in Mexico City, but for now There are no confirmed dates or bands.

This Wednesday could be the official announcement at a Big 12 press conference.

Monterrey football

BBVA Stadium, home of the team Rayados de Monterrey It has a capacity of 53,500 fans and will be the venue for football matches, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, the Arena Mexico City (22,300 fans) is the favorite to host basketball games.

Commissioner of the Big 12, Brett YorkmanThe paper reported that, he was in Mexico City last week visiting potential venues Houston Chronicle.

The plan is to play the first basketball games of the 2024-2025 season and football in the 2025 campaign with at least one game. Sports Illustrated.

In 2022, Yormark finalized the extension of its Big 12 media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox Sports through 2031 for a total value of approximately $2.3 billion.