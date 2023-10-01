The Chiclana City Council has allocated nearly half a million to international projects since 2020

The Mayor of Chiclana, José María Román, announced his participation on October 2 in the “Development Cooperation of the Andalusian Local Administration” training, an event organized by the Andalusian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP). This meeting, which will be held at the Osuna School of Social Economics, aims to establish guidelines for international development cooperation during the period 2023-2027.

Chiclana City Council has stood out for its strong commitment in this area. Since 2020, it has allocated nearly half a million euros to finance around 40 projects in fifteen different countries.

“It is a recognition of the commitment of my city and the solidarity of the people of Chiclana with those who need it most,” said José María Román, giving an example of the support provided after the earthquake that struck Morocco. The city contributed 2,600 kilograms of clothing, 17 wheelchairs, 24 crutches, and 20 tents, among other essential items.

The mayor was invited to the roundtable on “Local cooperation in the field of Andalusian cooperation programmes”, where he will share the stage with relevant figures such as Abdelaziz Darwish, Mayor of Rabat, and Rocío Rodríguez, Delegate for Development Cooperation. From Malaga City Council. Noureddine Mouati, an expert in Spanish-Moroccan cooperation, will be responsible for coordinating the committee.

The Chiclana City Council has shown its international solidarity not only in critical moments, but also on a daily basis. Municipal interventions have improved the living conditions of many people in countries such as Mozambique, El Salvador and Uganda, to name a few.

In 2022, 182 people were supported at the Chiclana Migrant Care Centre, run by the Andalusian Association for Human Rights. Collaboration between the city council and various NGOs was essential to implement these initiatives. This year, 126 thousand euros were allocated for subsidies.

The City Council is also an active member of the Andalusian Fund of Municipalities for International Solidarity (FAMSI), supporting priority issues such as vulnerable communities in Morocco and other countries with low development rates.

Finally, it is worth noting that the conference seeks to highlight how Spanish cooperation for sustainable and equitable development works, in line with the 2030 Agenda, to ensure that no one is left behind.

