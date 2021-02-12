The collapse of the British economy in 2020 was the worst since 1709

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The British economy suffered its biggest recession in 300 years in 2020.

Preliminary estimates by the Office for National Statistics showed that the economy contracted by 9.9%, as restrictions imposed to contain the epidemic took a heavy toll.

section Services Prices for the country, which closed for most of last year due to the lockdown, fell 8.9 percent.

Oxford Street is almost empty on February 12, 2021. Photo by Reuters / Toby Melville.

However, the country appears About to be avoided A double-dip recession, which could have been the result of two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the wake of the recession in Spring 2020.

In the last three months of the year, gross domestic product increased by 1 percent compared to the previous quarter, which is more than most expectations.

Despite the presence of a new, more contagious strain than the Coronavirus, companies managed to do soList Due to the restrictions, schools remained open in the second half of last year.

The economy is expected to contract again in the first months of 2021, as most of Britain is subject to a strict lockdown after the peak of winter in cases.

But the rapid spread of vaccines has boosted expectations for an optimistic economic recovery later in the year.

The Bank of England Expecting the economy to return to its pre-pandemic size in early 2022.

A study of historical data by the central bank shows that last year’s recession was the worst since 1709, a year called the Great Frost, a very cold winter in Europe.

Topics appearing in this note

More Stories

Despite the epidemic, the trade deficit in 2020 saw a slight decrease – sectors – the economy

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

My companion. Hunters kill one of the last Ugandan gorillas

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Sudan: – Hamdok is aware of the “enormous challenges” of the new Sudanese government in terms of economy and security

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Uganda: Uganda announced a “complete” restoration of the Internet and says it has blocked it for “security” reasons before the elections

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The death toll has risen to 37 in recent attacks by Ugandan rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Tulu Oil completes the sale of assets in Uganda for a total of $ 575 million

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Can Uganda protect the endangered rhino? | Climate Change in World Religions | DW

39 mins ago Leland Griffith

The collapse of the British economy in 2020 was the worst since 1709

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch Disney Plus shows in January

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Powerful video: A woman stabs a bus driver and tells her to wear face masks, in Argentina

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They seek to reduce gender inequality in science and technology

6 hours ago Mia Thompson