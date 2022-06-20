The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi, through its School of Medicine, is calling for health professionals who direct, develop or prepare research projects, for the Diploma in Clinical Research, July 2 to December 9, 2022, entirely online.

Antonio Gordillo Moscoso, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine, reported that because of the need they had discovered in health professionals to be able to conduct clinical research, and since there was no such subject they could take on, a diploma course was opened, in which new generations would be trained from doctors.

He said the program is designed to be mostly practical, for a period of six months, taking advantage of new technology that the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi has.

“With this new model of distance education, where we can take a step forward using these new technologies, it has been organized with the help of an education specialist from the college itself,” he explained.

The Clinical Research Diploma course will take place on Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, approximately, and among the topics to be developed are: science and decision-making; Research protocol, methodology and design in clinical research. Science and ethics, among others.

More Stories

To get back what you lost in order to “win” $9 billion

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Being a father is greater than any personal triumph: Dr. Fernando Cabanillas

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science fiction and roads

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Venezuelan youth will be trained in science and technology in Eurasian countries

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Faith that generates science and culture

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Women in Physics: Learn about some of the most | Trivia Maloka – Science – Life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Centimeters of a hole in one: Sebastian Muñoz’s superb shot at the US Open | golf

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Why iPhone 14 Pro will be my next smartphone

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

Choose an animal and a personality test will reveal the most irrational side of you | Psychological test | viral | nnda nnrt | Mexico

40 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

48 mins ago Leland Griffith