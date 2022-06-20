The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

The Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi, through its School of Medicine, is calling for health professionals who direct, develop or prepare research projects, for the Diploma in Clinical Research, July 2 to December 9, 2022, entirely online.

Antonio Gordillo Moscoso, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine, reported that because of the need they had discovered in health professionals to be able to conduct clinical research, and since there was no such subject they could take on, a diploma course was opened, in which new generations would be trained from doctors.

He said the program is designed to be mostly practical, for a period of six months, taking advantage of new technology that the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi has.

“With this new model of distance education, where we can take a step forward using these new technologies, it has been organized with the help of an education specialist from the college itself,” he explained.

The Clinical Research Diploma course will take place on Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, approximately, and among the topics to be developed are: science and decision-making; Research protocol, methodology and design in clinical research. Science and ethics, among others.