The Colombian government expects to close 2021 with an economic growth of 9.7%.

1 hour ago Mia Thompson
This content was published on Dec 16, 2021 – 02:52

Bogotá, December 15 (EFE). Colombia’s government improved its growth forecast for 2021 this Wednesday and expects to close the year with a positive 9.7% change in GDP that, according to President Ivan Duque, will be the best performance in 100 years.

“As of September, the economy was growing at 10.3%. We did a review with the Ministry of Finance’s technical team and confirmed that the forecast is 9.7%,” Duque said at the opening of the new offices. National Federation Council of Bogota.

The president stressed that if that happens it will be “the most important economic growth in 100 years”, indicating a “real and dynamic revitalization” in Colombia.

This new forecast improves on that previously proposed by the government which was 8.5%.

This is mainly due to the positive performance of retail sales and industrial industrial production in October of this year, which grew by 14.2% and 10.1% compared to the same month of 2020, respectively.

“The growth this year is higher than that of 2019 and shows that it is a collective victory for the country,” Duque said.

The latest data available in Colombia shows that the economy grew 5.7% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and 13.2% compared to the first quarter of July-September 2020, putting it behind Chile, where the region’s economy is the highest growing.

The Colombian economy came in from a quarter of a contraction of -2.8%, primarily driven by the restrictions imposed on the third peak of the epidemic and the national strike demonstrations between April and June. EFE

jga / cpy

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

The private sector cuts Mexico’s growth forecast to 5.59% for 2021

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Imports grew 39.5% through November and reached their highest peak in seven years

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tanzania, Burundi sign agreement to build $900m railway and seek financing

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s Economy Celebrates Three Years of Uncertainty with Lopez Obrador

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Colombian government expects to close 2021 with an economic growth of 9.7%.

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The 134 countries that Salvadorans can travel to without a visa

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Martha Cecilia Bustamante, Colombian honored by the French Academy of Sciences

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Hugo Perez travels with 24 players to the United States

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Android | How to connect to a Wi-Fi network without asking for a password | Applications | Internet | trick | 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

US free COVID-19 tests page is already up and running

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States gave a sign of its support for the country: what happened in Cafiero’s meeting with Biden’s chief of diplomacy

1 hour ago Leland Griffith