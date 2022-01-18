The private sector cuts Mexico’s growth forecast to 5.59% for 2021

7 mins ago Mia Thompson
This content was published on Dec 17, 2021 – 20:25

Mexico City, December 17 (EFE). The private sector lowered its growth forecast to 5.59% for Mexican gross domestic product for 2021 and raised inflation to 7.63%, the bank’s monthly survey revealed Friday. Mexico (Banxico) for professionals.

This is the third consecutive decline in economic growth estimates for this year, after a forecast of 5.65% in November and 6% in October, according to the average forecast of 37 domestic and foreign analysis groups received between December 8 and 13 (December). .

In this way, the private sector assures that the Mexican economy will recover in 2021 after the historic collapse of 8.2% in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

But he expects that to be less than the official target of 6% projected by the Ministry of Finance.

Analysts consulted for the study kept the GDP forecast for 2022 unchanged the previous month at 2.79%.

The central bank survey also reflected a fresh rise in general inflation expectations for the end of 2021, which they now expect to be at 7.63% compared to the 7.20% projected in November and the 6.60% estimated in October.

This is more than double the central bank’s target, which is to keep it close to 3% annually.

The survey was published a day after Banxico raised its interest rate for the fifth time in a row, now to 5.5%, in the face of rising inflation, which reached a year-on-year rate in November of 7.37%, the highest in 20 years.

For 2022, the new forecast is for general inflation to close at 4.22%, a figure higher than the 4.12% that specialists had predicted the previous month. EFE

ppc/er/pddp

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

Imports grew 39.5% through November and reached their highest peak in seven years

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Tanzania, Burundi sign agreement to build $900m railway and seek financing

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s Economy Celebrates Three Years of Uncertainty with Lopez Obrador

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Colombian government expects to close 2021 with an economic growth of 9.7%.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The 134 countries that Salvadorans can travel to without a visa

2 days ago Mia Thompson

First migrant caravan of 2022 leaves Honduras for the United States

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Organ transplantation” must be temporary – El Sol de México

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

‘Pandemic’ will disappear from Xbox Store due to ‘undetectable’ reasons and stress

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

US: Blinken visits Ukraine as tensions with Russia escalate | United State

5 mins ago Leland Griffith

The private sector cuts Mexico’s growth forecast to 5.59% for 2021

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Science and artistic creativity are very similar”

8 hours ago Mia Thompson