The Colombian will pay prison in Russia for spreading false news

that Moscow court He was sentenced today to nearly two months in pretrial detention A Colombian citizen accused of spreading on social networks “Fake News” about Russian military campaign in Ukrainecharge can Costs up to 10 years in prison.

“The court is satisfied Request instructions to put under prison “Colombian citizen Giraldo Saray Alberto Enrique until June 8,” Interfax quoted a spokeswoman for the Basmani court in Moscow, Yekaterina Buravtsova.

According to the court representative: The court dismissed the defense’s appeal, asking for a less stringent precautionary measurewhich can include house arrest.

You may be interested in: Colombian researcher elephant killed in Uganda

The Colombian citizen, who has been living in the country for several years, is accused of the crime that characterizes it Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Codewhich punishes “public dissemination of false information under the guise of Truthful information about the Russian armed forces“.

According to investigators, the Colombian who runs Moscow, a private confectionery company, published the alleged false news On their social networks, without specifying which one.

If you are found guilty, Giraldo Sarai can be fined between 3 and 5 million rubles (approximately $40,000 to $67,000), or was sentenced to five years of compulsory social work or 5 to 10 years in prison.