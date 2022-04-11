Central Bank warns Peru’s economy is still mired in mining problems – AméricaEconomía

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

The director of economic studies at the Central Bank of Peru said that the Peruvian economy continues to be affected by the protests targeting copper mines, including MMG’s Las Pampas and Southern Copper Corp’s Cuajon.

“The (production) problems persist, affecting the development of mining GDP,” said Adrian Armas.

Peru is the world’s second largest copper producer, and mining is a major source of its tax revenue.

The country is facing a wave of protests from indigenous communities who accuse mining companies of not providing enough jobs and benefits to poor residents.

Las Bambas alone accounts for about 1% of GDP and 2% of global copper supply.

While Peru is losing tax revenue while copper prices are near record levels, Peru is also facing high inflation and pressure to support costs that have risen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate to 4.5% from 4%, claiming inflationary pressures.

Armas said the bank expects inflation to start slowing down from July, hitting the 1%-3% target range in the second or third quarter of next year.

The state has already abolished most taxes on gasoline and basic foods, and provided vouchers for poor families to buy cooking gas.

More Stories

Times Square: What is known about the powerful explosion that was recorded | international

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

A virtual meeting between the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of India

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Transfers broke the record in 2021

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The dollarization of the economy: the difference between being a viable country or being Argentina from inflation

2 days ago Mia Thompson

94% of CIDE students vote to revoke the principal’s mandate

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States claims to be the largest foreign investor in Nicaragua

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Central Bank warns Peru’s economy is still mired in mining problems – AméricaEconomía

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

Luisito Communicates: YouTuber insults staff for losing his luggage (video)

17 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Dreams of Mars: A witty, sci-fi, heart-wrenching romantic comedy

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Get a Pearl Ticket for the World Handball Championship – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

19 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Xbox 360 games with Gold are yours forever, and Xbox One games are not.

20 mins ago Leo Adkins