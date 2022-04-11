Times Square: What is known about the powerful explosion that was recorded | international

times square, Center New York, In the United States, it was the scene of an event that caused panic and fear among tourists, locals, and merchants in the area.

(See: US announces 35,000 work visas due to labor shortages.)

At the end of the afternoon of Sunday, April 10, a strong explosion That frightened the thousands of people who were in the place.

According to the information collected, The explosion occurred in a sewer There were no reports of injuries, injuries or damage to infrastructure.

(See: Test One: Joe Biden’s Year in the Presidency.)

Pictures of the situation were posted on social media. In them you see anxious people who do not know what is happening.

Others move quickly in search of shelter.

Officials say a manhole explosion in Times Square was a “loud bang” that sent people running in panic. pic.twitter.com/tQ4TX0qLjb – Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 11, 2022

(See: The US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 according to the third estimate.)

suitcase