A virtual meeting between the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of India

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of common concern, according to a foreign ministry memo.

The virtual meeting will allow both parties to continue their regular and high-level commitment in order to further strengthen the bilateral comprehensive global strategic association, the text is limited.

This interaction will precede the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be held on Monday in Washington, DC.

This appointment will be chaired by the Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Subrahmanam Jaishankar, from the Indian side; and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. and State, Anthony Blinken.

India is resisting pressure from the United States and its Western allies urging New Delhi to abandon its neutrality in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Three days ago, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arindam Baghi, stated that his country was focusing on maintaining and stabilizing economic relations with Russia, amid the imposition of sanctions on Moscow by the Western powers led by the United States.

Baghi told the media that New Delhi was very open about its commitment to Moscow, answering questions about the West’s growing criticism of its trade relations with Russia.

The official noted that India and Russia are in talks to define a bilateral payment mechanism, amid sanctions against the Kremlin.

Earlier, the US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, Dalip Singh, warned India against violating sanctions against Russia.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also considered it inappropriate for India to continue investing in Russian military equipment.

The world’s second most populous country avoids blindly joining the anti-Russian rhetoric of Western powers and instead urges dialogue and diplomacy between the warring parties.

mgt / abm

