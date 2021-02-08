The Crown and Ozark made Netflix the most nominated platform

Related news

The season of TV Series and Movie Award nominations from major professional societies in the United States continues. After the Golden Globes and the book and actor unions, it was a turn Critics’ Choice AwardsRecipients of awards by the Critics Guild of over 400 members.

In the category of TV Netflix was the platform or channel with the most number of nominationsMostly thanks to those who got it the crown s Ozark. Followed by HBO, con 24, With most of its 2020 premieres nominated, which stands out Country of love s The plot is on America. FX, con Mrs. America s What do we do in the shadows, I also managed to stand out. Winners will be announced on March 7th.

drama

Best Dramatic Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

the crown (Netflix)

Good fight (CBS All Access)

Country of love (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

this is us (NBC)

Best Actress in Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – this is us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – Country of love (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – the crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Reese – Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Actress in Drama

Christine Baransky – Good fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Coleman – the crown (Netflix)

Emma Corinne – the crown (Netflix)

Claire Dance – homeland (show time)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Journey Smollett – Country of love (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley – this is us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – the crown (Netflix)

Tom Belfry – Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – Country of love (HBO)

Best Actress in Drama

Gillian Anderson – the crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – The visitor (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)

Wonmi Mosako – Country of love (HBO)

Rhea Sehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

comedy

Best comedy series

Better things (FX)

The host (HBO max)

Mom (CBS)

Pen 15 (Hulu)

Framework (Hulu)

Chet Creek (Bob)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

What do we do in the shadows (FX)

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Hank Azaria – Prokmer (International Finance Corporation)

Matt Perry – What do we do in the shadows (FX)

Nicholas Holt – The great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Chet Creek (Bob)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Ramy Youssef – Framework (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Film

Pamela Adlon – Better things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to me (Netflix)

Kylie Coco – The host (HBO max)

Natacia Demetrio – What do we do in the shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – Chet Creek (Bob)

Isa Rai – Unsafe (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Film

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Gillin – What do we do in the shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy – Chet Creek (Bob)

Alex Newell – Zoey Premium Playlist (NBC)

Mark Brooks – What do we do in the shadows (FX)

Andrew Runnels – Black Monday (show time)

Best high school comedy

Lacey Juranson – Konners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – Day to Day (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Chet Creek (Bob)

Ashley Park – Emily is in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Presley – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Wadingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)

Miniserie o TV Movies

The best series

It can destroy you (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal people (Hulu)

The plot is on America (HBO)

Maneuvering mrs (Netflix)

Small ax (Amazon Studios)

backing down (HBO)

Unconventional (Netflix)

Best TV movie

Bad education (HBO)

Me and the world (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Bible (Life)

Hamilton (Disney +)

Selfie love (Amazon Studios)

What does constitution mean to me (Amazon Studios)

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

John Boyega – Small ax (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – backing down (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal people (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I know that’s true so far (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The plot is on America (HBO)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Cowell – It can destroy you (HBO)

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal people (Hulu)

Shira Hass – Unconventional (Netflix)

Anya Taylor Joy – Maneuvering mrs (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Selfie love (Amazon Studios)

Best Secondary Film in a Miniseries or TV Movie

David Digges – Good Lord Bird (show time)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – Good Lord Bird (show time)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – backing down (HBO)

Glenn Turman – Fargo (FX)

John Torturo – The plot is on America (HBO)

Best Secondary Film in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller – Maneuvering mrs (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder – The Conspiracy on America (HBO)

Tracy Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

