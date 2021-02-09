Minari wins WAFCA Awards and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung wins 21 Best Supporting Actress

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Yonhap) – “Minary,” which tells the story of an immigrant family from South Korea, has won two awards from the Washington DC Area Film Critics Association (WAFCA). English) for 2020, adding a total of 61 awards worldwide, while South Korean actress Yoon Ye Jung has, so far, won 21 awards for Best Supporting Actress, as reported Tuesday, the film’s distributor Pancinema.

According to Pancinema, Minari won two awards for Best Supporting Actress and Best Young Actor, and received a total of 61 awards from various associations and film awards.

Yoon received a 21st Best Supporting Actress award from WAFCA for the film directed by South Korean American Lee Isaac Chung, including titles she won at the Sunset Circle Awards and Golden List Awards. Yoon Hee is also the first South Korean actress to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in the United States. The actress played the role of a grandmother in the movie who moves to the United States to care for her grandson.

Actor Alan Kim, who played Yoon’s seven-year-old grandson named David in the film, won Best Young Actor.

Building on director Chung’s childhood memories of his Arkansas-based parents, Minary depicts the story of the first generation of South Korean immigrants to the United States in the 1980s, in pursuit of their American dream.

On the other hand, the film was nominated in 10 categories for the “Critics’ Choice Awards” (Film Critics Awards), given by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA, by its acronym in English), according to the media. Deadline Entertainment America Communications.

According to Deadline, Minari was nominated in 10 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, as well as Best Male Actor in Lead Actor Stephen Yoon and Best Actress. High school by South Korean actress Yoon Yoh Jung.

Deadline said “Minary” showed great strength at the Critics’ Awards, after receiving three nominations last Thursday at the SAG Awards in the US, adding that the film appears to have gained momentum before it was selected. From Academy Award nominations.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Awards Predictor GoldDerby indicated that it was impressive that Minari received two-digit nominations at the Film Critics Awards.

Gold Derby currently ranks “Minary” as the fourth highest chance to win an Academy Award, while Yoon Ye Jung was nominated as the third Academy Award favorite for Best Supporting Actress, and Stephen Yoon was nominated as the sixth best actor.

