The death toll has risen to 37 in recent attacks by Ugandan rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kinshasa, February 10 (EFE). – The death toll as a result of attacks launched by Ugandan rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the past seven days in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has already risen to 37, civil society activists in the region told Efe today.

The attacks are concentrated in the municipality of Beni, North Kivu, Congo, and the death toll is still temporary, as there are still a number of missing.

“The number 37 is not enough because there are bodies that have not been found yet, let alone people who have been captured by the militias. This is a lot, but it is still a temporary number,” said civil society leader Beni. Kizito Ben Hangu.

This series of attacks began on February 4, in the Rwenzori sector of Beni, with a raid that left four people dead. Later, 16 civilians were killed in Mabul, five in Mabuli, 11 in Camuli, and one more in Ngadu.

“These attacks were carried out even though the army positions and the Blue Helmet sites are directly next to each other,” said Kizito Ben Hangu.

“Unfortunately, the army is always late,” he added, expressing the local population’s frustration with the ongoing killings.

The Allied Democratic Forces began their violent campaign in 1996 in western Uganda as a political response to the regime of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who accused him of going against Muslims, but the army forced them to withdraw to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

From there they carry out incursions into Congolese territory, which in the past year have increased in frequency and brutality.

Their program is pervasive, bypassing the possibility of a link with the jihadist Islamic State (IS) and a “modus operandi” consisting of attack and hide thanks to a mountainous geography, allowing them to escape Congolese army and UN operations. Mission on Earth (MONUSCO).

It is noteworthy that the north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has been mired in a conflict for years, fueled by rebel militias and attacks by regular army soldiers, despite the presence of the United Nations peacekeeping force, which includes more than 15 thousand soldiers, spread in the country. EFE

