The director of Sonic the Hedgehog would like to make a Super Smash Bros. game.

He acknowledges that it will be somewhat complicated by the whole licensing issue.

A great success with my two films, directed by Sonic Jeff Fowler Love the opportunity to do conditioning Super Smash Bros.

Showing that he was able to take a character like Sonic into the world of cinema in a good way, Fowler was questioned about making Other video game tapesspecifically something related to the Nintendo brawler.

In an interview with ComicBook, the director did not hesitate to say that Do you want to make a movie based on series Super Smash Bros.

“Nothing would make me happier than just throwing all the characters into a fierce battle and getting something big out of it. Smash Bros.he commented.

Although he explained that it would be a dream to make this possible, Fowler is aware that a film with these characteristics Smashing It will be a very complicated issue To perform this because of all the licenses that are inside.

This may require some work from lawyers before it happens. Having Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone is going to die for it, right? This is just a classic.”

At the moment of Nintendo little by little they are returning to the cinema, starting with the animated film of Super Mario Bros.Lighting production.

source: Character Book

