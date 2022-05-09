The director of Sonic the Hedgehog would like to make a Super Smash Bros. game.

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter
He acknowledges that it will be somewhat complicated by the whole licensing issue.

A great success with my two films, directed by Sonic Jeff Fowler Love the opportunity to do conditioning Super Smash Bros.

Showing that he was able to take a character like Sonic into the world of cinema in a good way, Fowler was questioned about making Other video game tapesspecifically something related to the Nintendo brawler.

In an interview with ComicBook, the director did not hesitate to say that Do you want to make a movie based on series Super Smash Bros.

“Nothing would make me happier than just throwing all the characters into a fierce battle and getting something big out of it. Smash Bros.he commented.

Although he explained that it would be a dream to make this possible, Fowler is aware that a film with these characteristics Smashing It will be a very complicated issue To perform this because of all the licenses that are inside.

This may require some work from lawyers before it happens. Having Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone is going to die for it, right? This is just a classic.”

At the moment of Nintendo little by little they are returning to the cinema, starting with the animated film of Super Mario Bros.Lighting production.

source: Character Book

More Stories

Marvel series moves from Netflix to Disney+ on June 29

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Dune repeats at number one at the North American box office

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Marvel Studios and the box office, once again ‘everything once (almost) everywhere’

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Today’s newspaper | Emma Stone in a new short film by Greek director Lanthimos

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Things Isabelle Coixt Didn’t Tell Us

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Cash flow: the key to paying services only at the time of use – El Sol de México

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In income, formula 1 exceeds epidemic losses

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Bugatti is eager to communicate with Alpha

27 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

WhatsApp | How do you know if your conversations are cloned | Android | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

Economics and politics focused attention on Cuba this week

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

The director of Sonic the Hedgehog would like to make a Super Smash Bros. game.

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter