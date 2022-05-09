Marvel series moves from Netflix to Disney+ on June 29

Not all movements last the same. On March 1, all Marvel Television series produced for Netflix left Los Gatos after Walt Disney decided not to renew the licenses. Despite losing a million with that move, that means, finally, Six stories from the past decade will be available on Disney+. In the US, this home makeover was accomplished in just two weeks In Spain we had to wait longer.

The heroes of the movie The Defenders

Currently, viewers in our country cannot access “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “The Punisher”, “Luke Cage”, “The Defenders” and “Iron Fist”, which have been in limbo since leaving Netflix. After keeping suspicion in the air, Disney + came out to confirm it All of this series will be integrated into its dedicated Marvel section from June 29thto expand its repertoire of superhero titles.

From that day on, a long-running transition, where it all began nearly four years ago, will be completed. Between 2018 and 2019, all series born under the Netflix umbrella were canceled, implying that the intent was to focus efforts on the imminent Disney+ and not on contracts with third parties. since then, I left the bourgeois charactersat least until the end of 2021.

New life

As has been commented repeatedly over the years, Netflix’s contract with Disney included a clause that prohibited characters from its series from appearing in non-red platform products for at least two years following cancellation. Once that deadline was kept, there was a double payout in December 2021. In the first place, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin was seen in ‘Hawkeye’, and just a few days later, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock did the same in ‘Hawkeye’.Spider-Man: There is no room for home“. Since then, there is a world of possibilities for the rest of the characters, who can also come back in different ways if Marvel Studios considers it appropriate.