After an unprecedented start, the North American box office closed in October this weekend with a repeat of Dune at number one.

Whether it’s because of Halloween on Sunday, because there are so many new options, or simply because of a lack of enthusiasm, it seems the audience has other plans for this weekend. Notable exceptions were “My Hero Academia” and “The French Dispatch,” Wes Anderson’s latest film.

The first place went to Timothée Chalamet, which had a bigger budget and more circulation. In its second weekend in theaters, “Dune,” also available on HBO Max, brought in an additional $15.5 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Although down 62% from its debut, ticket sales were enough to give it another week at the top of theaters in the US and Canada.

With a production budget of $165 million (not including marketing and merchandising), Dion grossed $69.4 million in North America and $292.1 million worldwide. Warner Bros. and Legendary last week confirmed plans to move forward with a sequel that is expected to be released exclusively in theaters in 2023.

In its third weekend, “Halloween Kills” came in second with $8.5 million. The penultimate film in this recent trilogy grossed $115.1 million worldwide.

Although the weekend was quiet, October turned out to be the highest-earning month of the year with total revenue expected to come in at around $625 million. The previous mark was July with 583.8 million. For comparison, total gross revenue in October 2018 – before the pandemic – was $830.8 million.