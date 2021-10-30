The documentary about Omara Portuondo will have its world premiere in New York
Documentary about the legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo’s photo It will premiere worldwide during the New York Documentary Film Festival, which will be held from November 10 to 28.
“Building“, Directed by Hugo Perez, the New York-based Cuban director, is a portrait of one of Cuba’s biggest stars and will be presented on November 13 in the twelfth edition of Festival de Cine DOC NYCAccording to a statement from Cinema Tropical, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing Latin cinema in the United States.
The screening of the feature film coincides with the 25th anniversary of the recording of the iconic album “Buena Vista Social ClubIn which he participated alongside the glories of old Cuban music.
The documentary, produced by Dana Kuznetzkopf and Frida Torresblanco, offers unprecedented access to the legendary “girlfriend of feelings,” often described as “Billy’s vacation in Cuba.”To tell for the first time on the big screen the story of his successful career that spanned more than seven decades.
At the age of ninety, the Cuban singer has been a driving force behind Afro-Cuban music for more than half a century.
“In the face of racism, misogyny, revolution, and political controversy, Amara has used her music to connect with fans around the world in profound and sometimes unexpected ways, pushing boundaries while celebrating the spirit of her beloved Cuba.The statement also notes.
In 2019, Portondo received a Latin Grammy for Lifetime Achievement for her contributions to Latin American and world music..
To record “Omara,” the director followed the singer through Mexico City, Tokyo, New York, and Havana and interviewed world-renowned musicians such as Diego El Segala, Roberto Fonseca and Arturo O’Farrell.As a platform he tells his life story.
The audience will know the circumstances of his birth into a biracial family, made up of an aristocratic Spanish mother and a father who was a baseball player (Bartolo Portondo), as well as his path to becoming a dancer at the age of 17 in the world famous Cabaret Tropicana.
In her mid-twenties, she was one of the most popular young stars in Cuba as part of the women’s singing group Cuarteto d’Aida, on continuous tours, and as the opening act for the Nat King ColNS.
Portuondo was already an icon before he was “rediscovered” by musician Ry Cooder, mother of “Buena Vista Social Club”.
Perez will also have a second film at the festival, and also at his world premiere, the documentary Once Upon a Time in Uganda, co-starring with Catherine Kzubek, in which the brickmaker becomes a Ugandan celebrity when he tries his hand at directing action films.
