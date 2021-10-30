The documentary about Omara Portuondo will have its world premiere in New York

Documentary about the legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo’s photo It will premiere worldwide during the New York Documentary Film Festival, which will be held from November 10 to 28.

“Building“, Directed by Hugo Perez, the New York-based Cuban director, is a portrait of one of Cuba’s biggest stars and will be presented on November 13 in the twelfth edition of Festival de Cine DOC NYCAccording to a statement from Cinema Tropical, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing Latin cinema in the United States.

The screening of the feature film coincides with the 25th anniversary of the recording of the iconic album “Buena Vista Social ClubIn which he participated alongside the glories of old Cuban music.

The documentary, produced by Dana Kuznetzkopf and Frida Torresblanco, offers unprecedented access to the legendary “girlfriend of feelings,” often described as “Billy’s vacation in Cuba.”To tell for the first time on the big screen the story of his successful career that spanned more than seven decades.

At the age of ninety, the Cuban singer has been a driving force behind Afro-Cuban music for more than half a century.