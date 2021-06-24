The earthquake was captured by a NASA balloon in California

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), as well as the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), in the United States, have developed important research on balloon based seismology Where seismic waves produce sound waves and this information is translated from the ground to the atmosphere.

Thus, it is possible to collect valuable data for the study of sound waves in the air. If the investigations had been successful on Venus, the experts would have found a way Studying the interior of the planet without the need to put devices on its surface.

It should be noted that the interior of Venus represents all كل mystery For scientists who, though roughly the size of the Earth, are thought to have been at one time equal more generous before the current conditions. However, scientists have not found a logical explanation to prove this.

Thus, the techniques currently being developed to discover “venusmotos” will contribute to understanding how the rocky planet evolved by measuring seismic waves bouncing beneath its surface. These investigations go back to 2019, when the first detection of an earthquake occurred through a balloon.

It all started in July of this year, when a series of powerful earthquakes rocked near Ridgecrest, California, causing… More than 10,000 replicas for six weeks. It was there that researchers from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology began their studies and launched instruments attached to balloons to high altitudes over the region with the goal of making the first detection of a naturally occurring earthquake.

In addition, different materials and structures on Earth break these subterranean waves in different ways and by studying the strength, as well as the velocity of the waves generated by an earthquake, seismologists can create characterization of rock layers These measurements are used to detect specific elements such as water or oil deposits, as well as use these measurements to detect tectonic activity.

In the meantime, the group of scientists leading balloon research on Venus will continue to explore the possibilities offered by these studies, as well as investigations that will continue to be conducted by NASA, which aims to send two missions to the planet. Between 2028 and 2030. Similarly, the European Space Agency has also announced its own mission to Venus.

