The economic and cultural jewel of Uganda

Uganda, a landlocked country in East Africa, is known for its stunning landscape, diverse wildlife, and vibrant culture. Uganda has a population of over 45 million people and is home to many bustling cities and towns. But when it comes to the country’s largest city, the honor goes to Kampala.

Kampala, the capital of Uganda, is not only the largest city, but also the economic and administrative center of the country. Kampala is located in the southern part of Uganda, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the largest freshwater lake in Africa. The city has an area of ​​approximately 189 square kilometers and a population of more than 1.5 million.

Kampala is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, with a rich history and a mix of modern and traditional influences. It has a thriving economy, with sectors such as trade, finance, manufacturing, and services contributing to its growth. The city is also known for its lively markets, busy streets and a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities.

Frequently asked questions:

Q: How many people does Kampala have?

A: Kampala has a population of over 1.5 million people.

Q: What is the area of ​​Kampala?

A: Kampala has an area of ​​about 189 square kilometres.

Q: What is the importance of Kampala?

A: Kampala is the capital of Uganda, and serves as the economic and administrative center of the country.

Q: What are the main sectors contributing to Kampala’s economy?

A: Kampala’s economy is based on sectors such as trade, finance, manufacturing and services.

Q: What are some of the notable tourist attractions in Kampala?

A: Kampala offers a variety of attractions, including historical sites, cultural attractions, lively markets and a lively nightlife.

In short, Kampala stands out as the largest city in Uganda, being the beating heart of the country’s economy and administration. With its vibrant atmosphere, economic opportunities and cultural wealth, Kampala remains an important destination for locals and tourists alike.