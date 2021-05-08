The Food and Agriculture Organization has said that science, technology and innovation are key factors in transforming agri-food systems

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

FAO Chief Scientist Asmahan Al-Wafi presented the Science Days of the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021 (8-9 July) this week at a high-level event of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The United Nations (ECOSOC), highlighted the central role of science, technology and innovation in transforming agri-food systems.

Al Wafi spoke at the Science, Technology and Innovation Multistakeholder Forum held annually by Economic and Social Council Chair Mona Yol. The Forum plays an important role in reviewing and implementing efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Harnessing science, technology and innovation is the key to changing our agri-food systems. More than ever, today’s challenges remind us that to achieve the ambitious transformative changes needed, we need to change policies, mentalities, behaviors and business models,” he said.

In her presentation, the FAO Chief Scientist also stressed that global challenges require a holistic view of science, technology and innovation, including the adoption of international cooperation and solidarity. In particular, a comprehensive approach would ensure the greatest impact by taking major steps to eradicate poverty and eradicate hunger and all forms of malnutrition.

FAO press release

