The G7 Summit: Where did the presidents leave the tie?

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

No, you have to adapt to the protocol. Official, ecclesiastical and royal protocol are very strict, and they must be followed and respected, because if I represent a nation, I do not represent myself, but an entire people, then I must be guided by rules, good morals, that is – she. During this meeting, this is what the president stipulated, they claimed heat, but he was not in Uganda. The image is enormous because for those of us who have this responsibility, the tie indicates respect when you represent someone. Now, if you’re Juan Perez and you go to a wedding without a tie, it’s up to you, no problem. For example, here in Tucumán, the use of a chin strap is still mandatory, in other provinces, it is not. In action in the White Room, Juan entered perspective without a chin strap. Someone said it’s not mandatory. Here it is mandatory. Now, for every official business that is in the white room, I can’t be a babysitter, telling the officials all the time to put on their masks, I’m going to say it through the microphone. I have to apply the rules. People have to learn, otherwise we won’t get out of this very well. You can’t work out protocol and walk in tights.

More Stories

Do you want to put 7-Eleven? This is what you need to run one in Mexico

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Roja Ignatova, the FBI’s most wanted ‘Crypto Queen’

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Historical gold deposits have been found in Uganda

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – US manufacturing sector slows more than expected in June

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The US economy may have already entered a recession, according to Federal Reserve data

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Ambassador to the United States sees a “turning point” in relations after the NATO-international summit

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Cozcyt Council approves 12 million pesos to advance science

2 seconds ago Mia Thompson

The United States insults the Dominican Republic, which is the champion of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in CONCACAF

4 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Free up space in your app with these simple steps

8 mins ago Leo Adkins

Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cuban Foreign Minister continues his work in Uganda

16 mins ago Leland Griffith