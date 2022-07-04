Do you want to put 7-Eleven? This is what you need to run one in Mexico

several years, Stores like Oxxo and 7-Eleven are found in almost every corner of the country. Which is that this second retailer opens an establishment practically every two hours!

With 71 thousand stores in the world, 7-Eleven ranks 11th in the top 500 franchisesThis is the reason why more than one investor has turned to see this type of business. You sign up? We tell you what it is.

If you are looking for a profitable business, 7-Eleven store may be the right choice, as it enjoys recognition and presence in Mexico and the world and has many opportunities for franchisees.

7-Eleven, a model like no other

in the first moment, The multinational company offers three options to franchisees: The first is a single store mode, the second is a multi-franchise and goes hand in hand with a business transformation program.

The first option focuses on those people who are just looking to set up a store and run it themselves. The second is recommended by specialized management companies and the third is for visionaries who want to expand their business in the future.

The initial cost depends on how you decide to position your store. Ranging from 100 thousand to one million dollars. To see the specifications and costs of each method, you can enter Official page by clicking on this link.

It may seem like a high-cost business; However, 7-Eleven is interested in branch leasing, advertising and purchase of equipment for setting up a business, paying taxes and utilities, as well as business training.

Founded in 1927, 7-Eleven is a US multinational chain. In 1976 it arrived in Mexico and since then it began to expand and today it has 1,800 establishments.

when private business It is the goal of many people, but the truth is that very few have really managed to overcome the typical obstacles and imagine successful company. Why not choose Franchise?

