The G77-China summit concludes today in Cuba

Intense days have been witnessed in the last 24 hours in Havana, the capital of the Voices of the South, where one hundred presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations traveled to participate in this event in which Cuba is participating for the first time. As a host.

On this final day, the speeches will continue and a number of leaders are expected to appear, including the Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in addition to the parallel program completed by the guests of the meeting, which is based in the Palace of Congresses.

The current challenges of development in science, technology and innovation, and the role of this regional mechanism in the geopolitical scenario, were the backbone of the delegations’ interventions, especially the commitment to work together to achieve better justice and establish greater cooperation.

“It is now up to the South to change the rules of the game,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel had noted the previous day in his welcome speech, who emphasized that such a right would help them because members of the G77 were the main victims. The current multidimensional crisis the world is experiencing.

At another point in his speech, Díaz-Canel called on the countries of this bloc to create consensus and coordination strategies to combat the forms of imperialist domination prevailing in the world.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres intervened, who considered that the Group of 77 and China must raise their voices for the sake of a planet that works for all. With the aim of building a system that defends human rights and preserves the common interest.

In many exhibitions, Cuba’s name was mentioned in unanimous condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island for more than 60 years, and for its example of scientific development in the midst of this unilateral blockade.

In this regard, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez described the siege as shameful, and denounced Washington’s influence on the world throughout this period to punish the island. However, medicine, science and vaccines against Covid-19 were developed here, in complete isolation and with great effort, he said.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also expressed his rejection of the blockade. We call for the lifting of this criminal blockade imposed on Cuba. He said that my country, Venezuela, has been the victim in the past six years of more than 950 unilateral coercive measures in all areas of the economy and society.

Dignitaries from Africa, Latin America and Asia affirmed their solidarity with Cuba, and also expressed their gratitude for the support and cooperation provided by the island, despite the difficulties resulting from this unilateral measure imposed by Washington.

In an atmosphere of unity, with the premise of walking together and building cooperation networks from the Global South, this event represents an extraordinary meeting ahead of the Third South Summit, which will be held next year in Kampala, (Uganda).

