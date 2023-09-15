The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the Cuban Government ratify in Havana the “good state” of their relations

HAVANA, September 14 (EFE).- The Latin American and Caribbean Commission (ECLAC) and Cuba ratified on Thursday the “good state” of their relations within the framework of the visit of the organization’s Executive Secretary, José Manuel Salazar. , to the Cuban capital.

Salazar-Zerenach, who is on the island as part of the G77-China summit, which starts on Friday, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

At the meeting, Cabrisas affirmed the Caribbean nation’s commitment “to the organization, the multilateral system and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” according to the state-run Cuban News Agency.

Likewise, Salazar Zerenache acknowledged Cuba’s role in the region and its “experience in South-South cooperation.”

He also met with Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil.

As Gil explained on X (formerly Twitter), they both assessed “the priorities of the Cuban and regional economy and the complex challenges we face. We thanked him for the cooperation and support of this team.”

The Salazar-Zerenache event takes place in the middle of the day when most of the leaders arriving in Havana for the summit are concentrated.

In the next few hours, the presidents of Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia, Alberto Fernández, Gustavo Petro and Luis Arce, among others, are scheduled to arrive.

During this day, Cuba signed bilateral agreements with Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, including the last two agreements on mutual cancellation of visas.

The Group of 77 and China is the largest forum for consultation and dialogue within the framework of the United Nations, which includes all countries of Latin America and the Caribbean – with the exception of Mexico – Africa, the Middle East, and a large part of Asia – with the exception of Russia.

It currently consists of 134 countries, representing 80% of the world’s population and two-thirds of the members of the United Nations.

The summit, in which about thirty heads of state and more than a hundred delegations participate, represents, according to many experts, a diplomatic success for Havana, but it also represents a huge logistical and economic challenge for the island, in the midst of a deep crisis. .multidimensional. Evie

jce/szg