The investigation concluded that Tiger Woods was speeding and accelerating before crashing

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Los Angeles authorities concluded that Tiger Woods had sped up rather than slowed down and overtook two next lanes before shattering.

Golfer Tiger woods Led to a weakness Speed ​​Limit Allowed in the section of road where I suffered from a incident On February 23, authorities reported Los Angeles County (EE.UU).

Sheriff said, “Woods was driving from 135 to 140 kilometers an hour down a slope of the highway outside Los Angeles, where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour.” Los Angeles CountyAlex Villanueva at a press conference presenting the results of the investigation into the event.

The Overspeed And the inability to get around curve On the road were the causes of the accident that left Tiger Woods “seriously injured” after sustaining a fracture of the Shin And the buckle In the right leg as well as foot and orthopedic injuries Ankle, Who kept him in the hospital for several days at UCLA Harbor Hospital in Los Angeles.

These injuries may leave you out of the international professional circle Golf To Woods, according to experts, although the golfer made no comment on the matter.

Investigations indicate that Woods speeded down the slope, rather than slowing down that stretch of road, and that he crossed two lanes in the opposite direction before crashing into a tree, causing his car to spin several times.

Tiger Woods Road accident scene photo. Image from LASDHQ

The Golfer, 45, was in the area to play the annual golf tournament Origin of the call At the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, recording 683 weeks at number one in the world, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The athlete, born in Cypress (California), won the Augusta Masters Award five times; Three US Open championships. And three more in the British Open, among other titles on his record.

With information from EFE

More Stories

Uganda fully opens all national parks

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Watch Defense and Justice vs Palmeiras LIVE in the USA: Expectations, anytime, and on which channel to watch Recopa Sudamericana in the US | Football Online Today in USA via beIN SPORTS ESPN Live Streaming HD LIVE | United States | European Union | Mexico | MX

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

25 years ago, the United States opened its doors to football with the first official match in the Major League Soccer

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia won gold medals in ski competition

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Roland Garros is considering delaying his debut again due to restrictions in France

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Athena 1896 vs Tokyo 2021: 125 years to make the difference at the Olympics

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Fed should withdraw the stimulus when the pandemic is over: Kaplan

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Adú: Another adventure they lived through when shooting the movie – Movie News

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The investigation concluded that Tiger Woods was speeding and accelerating before crashing

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Participate in a taco eating contest and died: the organizer is sued

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Cardiology has transformed thanks to innovations

4 hours ago Mia Thompson