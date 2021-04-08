The investigation concluded that Tiger Woods was speeding and accelerating before crashing

Golfer Tiger woods Led to a weakness Speed ​​Limit Allowed in the section of road where I suffered from a incident On February 23, authorities reported Los Angeles County (EE.UU).

Sheriff said, “Woods was driving from 135 to 140 kilometers an hour down a slope of the highway outside Los Angeles, where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour.” Los Angeles CountyAlex Villanueva at a press conference presenting the results of the investigation into the event.

The Overspeed And the inability to get around curve On the road were the causes of the accident that left Tiger Woods “seriously injured” after sustaining a fracture of the Shin And the buckle In the right leg as well as foot and orthopedic injuries Ankle, Who kept him in the hospital for several days at UCLA Harbor Hospital in Los Angeles.

These injuries may leave you out of the international professional circle Golf To Woods, according to experts, although the golfer made no comment on the matter.

Investigations indicate that Woods speeded down the slope, rather than slowing down that stretch of road, and that he crossed two lanes in the opposite direction before crashing into a tree, causing his car to spin several times.

The Golfer, 45, was in the area to play the annual golf tournament Origin of the call At the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, recording 683 weeks at number one in the world, most recently from March 2013 to May 2014.

The athlete, born in Cypress (California), won the Augusta Masters Award five times; Three US Open championships. And three more in the British Open, among other titles on his record.

With information from EFE