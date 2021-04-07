Uganda fully opens all national parks

KNONGO, September 21 (Xinhua) – A mountain gorilla will be located in the impenetrable Bwindi National Park in Kanungu District, Uganda on September 21, 2020. Uganda has fully opened all of its national parks as the country continues to limit its lockdown restrictions. (Xinhua / Ronald Sikandi)

KUNNONGO, September 21 (Xinhua) – A guard from the Uganda Wildlife Authority disinfected a visitor at the impenetrable Bwindi National Park in Kanungu District, Uganda on September 21, 2020. Uganda has fully opened all its national parks in the name of the country as the country continues to loosen lockdown restrictions. (Xinhua / Ronald Sikandi)