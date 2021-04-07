Watch Defense and Justice vs Palmeiras LIVE in the USA: Expectations, anytime, and on which channel to watch Recopa Sudamericana in the US | Football Online Today in USA via beIN SPORTS ESPN Live Streaming HD LIVE | United States | European Union | Mexico | MX
Defense and justice vs. Palm trees Live on the Internet | On April 7, another passionate first leg of the Recoba Sudamericana 2021 tournament will take place at 8:00 pm (ET) in the US by beIN SPORTS. In addition, Bolavip will provide you with all the information to see this live event
Argentine club Divensa e Justicia welcomes Brazilians at Palmeiras to win enough points to move to the next stage. The rematch between the two teams will take place next Wednesday, April 14th, at the National Stadium in Brasilia.
What time do defense and justice play? Palmeiras in the USA
Defense and justice vs. Palmeiras LIVE will meet face-to-face on April 7 at 5.30pm (PDT) / 8.30pm (ET) in the US and will take place at Norberto “Tito” Tomagilo Stadium.
Today: April 7th
Time: 5:30 PM (Pacific Time) / 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)
Venue: Norberto “Tito” Tomagilo Stadium
When do you see defense and justice vs. Palmeiras LIVE in the United States
US: 5.30 PM (Pacific Time) / 8.30 PM (Eastern Time)
Mexico: 6.30 pm
Peru: 7:30 pm Lima time
Mexico: 6:30 pm Mexico City time
Ecuador: 7:30 pm Quito time
Colombia: 7:30 pm Bogota time
Argentina: 9.30 pm Buenos Aires time
Spain: 2.30am Madrid time (next day)
Spain: 1.30 pm Canary Islands Time (next day)
Uruguay: 9.30 pm Montevideo time
Paraguay: 9.30 pm Asunción time
Chile: 9:30 pm Santiago time
Brazil: 9.30 pm Brasilia time
Bolivia: 8:30 pm La Paz time
Venezuela: 8:30 pm Caracas time
Canada: 7:30 pm Toronto time
Italy: 2.30 AM AST (next day)
France: 2.30 am Paris time (next day)
Germany: 2.30 am Berlin time (next day)
Portugal: 1.30 am Lisbon time (next day)
Netherlands: 2.30 am Amsterdam time (next day)
England: 1.30 am London time (next day)
Where do you see Defense and Justice vs. Palmeiras in the USA
If you are in the US, you will be able to enjoy Recopa: Defense and Justice vs. Live Palmeiras via beIN SPORTS signal. On the other hand, if it’s outside the US, you can follow up on broadcasts on Bet365 and Bolavip, where you’ll find minute by minute and all match details from anywhere in the world.
Where do you see Defense and Justice vs. Palmeiras online and free in the United States
United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes, ESPN2 Sur
Bolivia: ESPN2 On
Chile: DIRECTV Sports Chile, ESPN2 Sur, DIRECTV Play Deportes
Colombia: DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Play Deportes
Ecuador: DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
International: Bet365
Paraguay: ESPN2 On
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru, ESPN2 Sur, DIRECTV Play Deportes
Spain: Movistar +, DAZN, DAZN 2
Uruguay: ESPN2 Sur, DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Play Sports
Defense and Justice Against Palmeiras: Possible Lineups
Palmeiras: Waverton. Marcus Rocha, Luoan, Gustavo Gomez, Matthias Vienna; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula (Raphael’s costume), Raphael Vega; Willian (Wesley), Ronnie, and Louise Adriano.
Defense and justice: stupidity. Rodriguez, Frias, Meza; Breitenbroch, Laraldi, Louisa, Benitez; Martinez, Bizini; Bo
Defense and justice vs. Predictions for Palmeiras in the US:
The odds set by Caliente place Palmeiras as the best home to win this match by setting odds of +145. On the other hand, the chances of a tie and a victory for defense and justice closed by only 10 points.
|consequences
|Hot
|Defense and justice
|+200
|Necktie
|+210
|Palm trees
|+145
* Fee is courtesy of Caliente.