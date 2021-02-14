The last musical tales for 2020 | Africa Blog is not a country

It seems that after such a difficult time the world has been through, African artists have blown away due to the euphoria imposed by the Christmas atmosphere. Thus they entered into a whirlpool of cooperation between them, as they, among many other things, merged rhythms from different shores of the Atlantic Ocean, crossed the border and used the last moments of 2020 to show all this to the world through a new launch. Songs full of optimism, you will live, and above all, a lot of love. Here’s a small collection of those novelties that filled the final hours of last year. In addition, it becomes an opportunity that allows us to listen with well-known artists who are already familiar with these lines, and others who are starting to appear and who are appearing in this section for the first time.

maybe Rima Namakula She is one of the most powerful female voices in Uganda. His latest song is titled This is love It has Rwandan artists collaborating The son of.

Tiwa SavageOne of the greatest ladies in Afrobeat Nigerian, provided the video of his creation Bless well. A topic full of hints that another of the great names of this style collaborates, David. The union of the two could not have any other result than great success.

His mother, Lay It is gaining prominence in the competitive world of the Nigerian scene. He also has a new video for his theme divine Taken from his first album What have we done. It is a combination in which he places his entire life in the hand of God.

Next topic Nigeria and Colombia, experience Dear Mr. Which has cooperation Balvin. Are greats in their respective fields. Afrobeat And Regetton. English, Yoruba and Spanish all merged into one song slow. The video was shot between London and Medellin.

a hit It is a singles they join Fally Ipupa s Dadjo. This is not the first time that the two Congolese artists have collaborated. On earlier occasions, they have tried different styles, but this time the standard and renewal of the former prevails for the traditional Congolese rumba.

Two of Ghana’s most famous musicians decided to join forces in a song titled the cold. It comes to b Joy B. s Sarcoid, Two names that do not require further identification

Arthur Coese He is Ghanaian Joyboy Nigerian. In the wake of what other artists from both countries have left over the past years, the two collaborate on a single Bajo.

Nigerian songwriter, singer and presenter Teeny He also has a new song that he wants to lift the spirits of all those who feel depressed. Its address Previously.

Afropob he looks like Mayorcon Defines your style. During 2020 he released four singles, including collaborations with Davido. The last of them is the one we have here: Your body.

Majib One of the tracks in the album The lobe From Nigerian Qdot. It is the collaboration of the artist with the king of his own self Concert Hall , Bathuranking. A perfect theme for dancing.

about Zenolesky, 2020 full of successes. Above all, the year of his first musical debut was in the first section of Nigerian Music. To celebrate, he released one final song shortly before the end of the year: Make it easy, As he asserts that it is not from the normal things that move him.

We slowed down a little to relax a little before putting an end to this choice. We do this with the Cape Verde artist, who now lives in Lisbon, BigZ Patronato Its theme tears Taken from the album Remember me.

